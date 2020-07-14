Malaika Arora Decodes Fashion During COVID Times; Shows Different Ways Of Being Dressed

Malaika Arora recently posted a fun story that defined fashion in COVID-19 times. The post defined four types of dressing styles that one could adopt during a pandemic. She also added many other interesting stories on her social media. Take a look at her snaps.

Quarantine Fashion

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora recently posted an interesting post related to pandemic fashion on her Instagram story. The post featured an animated girl who was seen in four avatars with the caption: 'Fashion Today'. In the first version, the girl wore a complete PPE kit over her face and hair. The version was captioned, 'Overdressed'.

In the second version, the girl only sported a mask and PPE cover over her face. This version was captioned, 'Dressed'. In the third one, the girl only wore a face mask, which was captioned 'Underdressed'. The final snap was the funniest one, where the girl wore nothing on her face but had light makeup. This sketch was captioned 'Dressed to Kill'.

Malaika Arora is very active on social media and keeps posting updates regarding her life. In the next snap in her story, viewers could see chilli peppers and a bottle of chilli garlic sauce. She captioned the picture - Uff u beauty. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram

In another snap, the actor uploaded a boomerang video of her dog. Her dog looked very tired and sleepy. The dog had its face leaning on the sofa as well. She captioned this picture, 'So Sleeeppyyyyy my baby'. Take a look at the snap:

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Apart from her stories, Malaika posts many yoga pictures for her followers as well. The fit and lean actor shares fitness tips and tricks with her followers for healthier living. In the post below, viewers can see Malaika doing the Marichi’s pose or the Sage pose. She wrote: "Hey guys, hope you all are staying in, staying safe and staying happy! Here’s a little something to make your week happier - (#) Malaika's Move Of The Week (#) Malaika's Monday motivation... This week’s pose is the Marichi’s pose or the Sage pose, it’s a great stretch/twist, great for lower back pain, tiredness and digestion..." Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Malaika Arora's Instagram



