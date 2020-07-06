Malaika Arora Has Simple 'nuskha' To Boost Immunity With Simple Ingredients; See Video

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share a desi hack that she follows in order to keep her immunity in check. The actor made a proper tutorial video explaining how certain ingredients can be used from the kitchen in order to make sure that a strong immunity is built, which can keep out the COVID 19 virus. In the video made, she can be seen using a blend of gooseberries, turmeric, ginger, and black peppercorns.

Malaika Arora’s way of boosting immunity

Malaika Arora has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting various health-related pictures and videos. The actor recently posted a video throwing some light on how she been using home remedies to boost her immunity in such uncertain times.

In the video posted, Malaika Arora can be seen talking about how people have been opting for different home remedies to keep themselves safe from the ongoing pandemic. She also mentioned the famous warm water, lemon, and honey formula which is lately being used by a wide range of people across the country.

Malaika Arora can also be seen demonstrating how to use a simple potion to keep healthy and safe. In the recipe video, she can be seen blending together some gooseberries, turmeric, black peppercorns, and ginger and adding a bit of apple cider vinegar to it. In the caption for the post, Malaika Arora has also mentioned that if the apple cider vinegar is in its purest form, it would be better for the body. She has also mentioned that this is one of the quickest and most organic methods of keeping a tab on one’s immunity. Malaika Arora has also called the segment ‘Trick or Tip with Malaika’ and ‘Malaika’s Nuskha’. Have a look at the informative video from Malaika Arora’s Instagram here.

Previously, Malaika Arora made an attempt to enlighten people about the art of yoga and the various benefits that it carries. She posted a video, where she could be seen doing a number of difficult yoga poses. She initiated a yoga challenge on the occasion of International yoga day and also asked her followers to screenshot the fast-paced video and try out the one pose that they land on. Have a look at the video from Malaika Arora’s Instagram here.

