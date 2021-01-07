Malaika Arora Suggests Unique 'plant' That Can 'save You From COVID-19', See Picture

Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to share an important message with her followers about a certain type of plant. The actor claimed that this type of “plant” can help save people from the ongoing COVID-19 wave. Sharing an image of various plants in the background, the actor gave out a strong and hilarious message to her followers amid the ongoing pandemic situation.

Malaika Arora shares a plant that can "save you from COVID"

Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared a meme in which a bunch of trees can be seen in the background. The caption of this meme was a wordplay on the word “plant”. Thus playing on the following, the actor shared the hilarious image, urging her followers to “plant” themselves at home.

The image suggested that a certain type of plant can help save the world from COVID-19, urging people to 'plant' themselves and not an actual plant. Thus suggesting that staying at home can help prevent the virus from spreading further ahead. The unique trees in the background were misleading and therefore accounted for a hilarious twist. The actor shared the meme on her Instagram story and added the “stay at home” tag provided by Instagram stickers. The actor passed on a valuable lesson to her followers in these crucial times when safety is of the utmost concern.

Back in September, the actor posted a message on social media, confirming that she has tested positive for coronavirus. She assured her fans that she was feeling fine and was following all the necessary protocols to keep herself safe. Fans and followers grew concerned following this revelation from the actor and filled the comments section with good wishes and speedy recovery messages.

Now, however, the actor seems to be doing just fine and has been posting a number of images from her workout routines. Malaika Arora has also been posting pics with her family and loved ones whom she celebrated Christmas with. A number of pictures from recent photoshoots too have been posted by the actor which have been loved by her fans on social media.

