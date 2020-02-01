Malaika Arora's Silver Gucci Pants Alone Cost Enough To Go On A Trip To Italy

Malaika Arora seems to be one of the patrons of the international brand Gucci in Bollywood. Many a time, this diva is spotted in the brand's attire or accessories. She was recently seen wearing silver pants from Gucci which cost a really big amount, enough to finance a dream holiday to Italy.

Malaika Arora opted for a casual look wearing silver Gucci pants with the logo printed on it. Along with it, she wore a black crop top from Balman. She paired her outfit along with golden heels and styled her hair in a neatly tied hairdo. She opted for red lipshade to complete her casual yet gorgeous night-out look.

Malaika Arora's Gucci pants can be purchased online for a cost of $1,712 to $1,370 price range. Converted to Indian rupees, the sum amounts to ₹122406.29 to ₹97953.63. This is approximately the sum needed for a trip to Italy. For an all-expense-paid trip to this breathtaking European destination, the amount of money required is ₹1,07,177 to ₹1,19,990 depending upon various travel companies.

Malaika Arora's net worth and current ventures

According to an entertainment portal which is popular for estimating the net worth of celebs, Malaika Arora's net worth is estimated to be a whopping amount of $1.27 billion. She is touted to charge ₹1.75 crore per dance performance in a film. Besides this, she also appears as the judge on many Indian reality shows like Nach Baliye, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model. Currently, she is the judge of MTV's Supermodel of the Year along with designer Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

