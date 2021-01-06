Malvika Raaj Looks Stunning In The First Look Of Her Debut Film 'Squad'

After much anticipation, the first look of Malvika Raaj's debut film Squad presenting the actor in a different avatar was released. She's known for her much loved and a popular stint as the young Kareena Kapoor's Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Her debut film has been one of the most awaited films which is slated to release this year. In the picture that was released, Malvika featured with a loaded rifle with a backdrop of dense woods.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan Talks About Working With Chris Hemsworth, Says He's In 'crazy Shape'

Malvika Raaj's film 'Squad' poster released

Malvika Raaj has come a long way from portraying the adorable role of 'Poo' to playing a fearless fighter in her debut movie, Squad movie. She will be playing the role of the sniper in the action thriller and has undergone extensive training with arms and weapons to ace her character in Squad movie. Making her debut with Rinzing Denzongpa, Malvika will be seen performing a lot of action as well as some romance in Squad.

Also Read: Mumbai: 'Brave' Cop Saves Man Who Fell On Tracks While Boarding Moving Train

According to reports by Filmibeat, Malvika had said that she had to take flight simulation lessons for a month and also did one run as a co-pilot. She shared that it was the best experience of her life. The film boasts some never-seen-before action sequences. In the film, Malvika and her co-star Rinzing performed their own stunts and will also be seen pulling off an epic helicopter chase sequence.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Sends Legal Notice To DSGCM Over 'criminal Intimidation', Sirsa Reacts

Directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, the movie also stars Pooja Batra along with Malvika Raaj and Rinzing Denzongpa. It revolves around the battle of Special Forces with an emotional relationship at its core between Rinzing Denzongpa and MARCOS commando turned army deserter.

Also Read: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Cast Child Artist Names And Where Are They Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.