Manipur Horror: Kiara Advani, Vivek Agnihotri And Others Condemn Violence Against Women

After Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Vivek Agnihotri and other celebrities reacted to the video showing violence against women in Manipur. A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing the two women being paraded naked and molested in the northeastern state. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh react to Manipur violence

Taking to Twitter, actors Kiara and Riteish condemned those responsible for the incident. In their tweets, the actors demanded "severe punishments" for the culprits. Riteish also wrote, “Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself.” Kiara called the incident "horrifying" and urged for severe punishments for those responsible.

Vivek Agnihotri and Renuka Shahane address attack on women

The Kashmir Files director also expressed his anger on the issue in a social media post. In his long note, the director apologised to the women of the country as he wrote, “We are a failed society.” Actress Renuka Sahne also expressed her anger and urged people to “Please rise above this left, right, center, language, religion & State narrative! Only the utterly depraved will first look at a woman's ethnicity or religion before thinking about crimes like this being wrong.”

Nakuul Mehta, Akshay Kumar and others react

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to express his emotions. Akshay Kumar was amongst the first actors to tweet about the violence against women.

Manipur violence case: Know the details

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side, officials said here on Wednesday. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors. "The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media." The police are looking into the matter. (With inputs from PTI)