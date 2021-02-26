Manisha Koirala Stuns In Pretty Pastel Saree, Fans Call Her 'evergreen'

Manisha Koirala recently shared a couple of photos in which she was seen stunning in an amazing saree with a complete traditional look. The pictures also gave fans a sneak peek into the vibrant interior of the living area of her house. Fans loved her traditional avatar and complimented on how ‘evergreen’ and ‘elegant’ she looked in her latest photos.

Manisha Koirala’s traditional avatar

Manisha Koirala recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these charming photos of herself in which she can be seen at her home in Nepal and wearing a beautiful cyan coloured floral saree and accessorised her look with a gorgeous pearl necklace and earrings. She can also be seen carrying an elegant pink coloured clutch and wore a beige coloured pair of footwear. Manisha Koirala chose to keep her look simple and elegant and chose to make a high bun with light make-up.

In the caption, she stated how she loved wearing a saree and then added the names of the photographer along with her hair and makeup stylist who helped her get the perfect look. The fans were thrilled to see her photos and began posting adorable compliments for her. Some of them stated in the comments how she looked gorgeous as always while many others mentioned how she looked like a queen in her latest photos. Some of the fans also took to Manisha Koirala’s Instagram post and added how beautiful and elegant she looked in the saree while several others stated how they had no words to express how amazing she looked in her latest photos. Have a look at some of the adorable fans’ reactions to Manisha Koirala’s photos and see how she received love and appreciation from them.

Also Read Raveena Tandon Shows Off Her 'saree Swag', Thanks Fans For Anniversary Wishes

Also Read Erica Fernandes Goes Traditional In White Saree At Brother's Roce Ceremony, Shares Glimpse

Manisha's peaceful time at the lake

Manisha Koirala also took to her Instagram handle a while ago and posted these mesmerising photos of her and the scenic beauty around her. In the photo, she can be seen enjoying a plate of french fries on her balcony, and in the next photo, she gave a stunning lake view from the balcony. In the caption, she added how it was the prettiest and the most soulful lake and added how life was still, peaceful and perfect when sitting and watching the sunset here.

Also Read Malavika Mohanan Feels 'Desi Girl's Vibes' In Manish Malhotra's Signature Sequin Saree

Also Read Manisha Koirala Shares BTS Black And White Picture As She Is Back On The Set

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.