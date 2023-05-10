Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Bandaa To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival

Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of his movie, Bandaa. As reported by ANI, the movie will be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. The movie is a courtroom drama inspired by real-life events.

ANI reported that the lead actor of the movie, Manoj Bajpayee will attend the screening of the film on May 13 in New York. Previously, many other movies like Monsoon Wedding, Gulaal, Slumdog Millionaire, Do Dooni Chaar and others were also screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj Bajpayee shared the trailer of the movie on his social media handle on May 3 with the caption, “One ordinary Man One God man And one extraordinary case. Witness the trial that captured the nation's attention, in #BandaaOnZEE5. Premieres 23rd May.”

Bandaa is based on real-life incidents. The movie is a legal drama that shows an ordinary lawyer, a girl who has been sexually assaulted and a spiritual leader who stands accused. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of the lawyer.



Manoj Bajpayee on his image of playing the role of 'common man'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee revealed how he got to live the image of being a ‘common man’. He revealed that the image is not a conscious choice and that he does the role he is most comfortable in. He also said, “I tried to be someone else after the fame and recognition because people were constantly asking me to be this way or that way or behave this way or that way. Then in a month, I realised that it was not giving me happiness”.



About Bandaa

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bandaa will release directly on OTT on May 23. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Shiekh and Vishal Gurnani. The movie is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. It also stars Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija.