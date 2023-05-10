Manoj Bajpayee Tried To Be Someone Else After Getting Fame: I Felt Claustrophobic

Manoj Bajpayee has become a household name in the country after his massive critical and commercial success. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up about his journey so far. He recalled a time when he started to behave like someone else, but it did not fair well for him.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee revealed how he got to live the image of being a ‘common man’. He recalled that playing the role of the common man was not a conscious choice for him. He shared that when he started receiving success, he was provided with many choices. He added, “I tried to be someone else after the fame and recognition because people were constantly asking me to be this way or that way or behave this way or that way. Then in a month, I realised that it was not giving me happiness.”

Manoj Bajpayee also revealed that he started feeling ‘suffocated’ when he could not play the characters that he wanted to play. He added that he felt ‘claustrophobic’ when he could not be himself. He also shared that it was not a conscious choice to play the common man, but it is what he feels the most comfortable in.

Manoj Bajpayee Movie- Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai. The actor took to his social media to share the trailer of the film yesterday (May 9). Based on real-life events, the movie is a legal drama featuring an ordinary lawyer, a girl who has been sexually assaulted and a spiritual leader who stands accused.

About Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai Movie

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai will release directly on OTT on May 23. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Shiekh and Vishal Gurnani. The movie is directed by The Family Man director, Suparn S Verma. It also stars Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and Adrija.