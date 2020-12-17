Manushi Chhillar Shares Picture From Maldives, Fans Say 'beautiful View With Beauty Queen'

Indian model and the winner of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is currently vacationing in the Maldives. On December 17, the actor shared a picture of herself from her holiday, where she can be seen looking at the clear blue ocean. Manushi is quite active on Instagram and shares a lot of pictures from her vacations, photoshoots, and other events with her fans and followers. Read on to know about her latest post.

Manushi Chhillar's photos

Manushi Chhillar's travel pics from the Maldives are stunning and gives a glimpse of the fun time the model-turned actor is having there. The winner of Miss World 2017 recently shared a picture from one of the Maldivian beaches where she can be seen sitting on a wooden deck, overlooking the clear blue ocean. Chhillar has donned a blue and white patterned bikini and completed her look with a black and white striped hat. She captioned her post, "Hats and bows ðŸ‘’". She even tagged Intercontinental Maldives in the post. You can see her photo here.

Fans were quick to comment on her beachy picture and wrote about how nice she looked. One of her followers wrote, "Beautiful view with the Beauty QueenðŸ˜â¤ï¸", while another fan commented saying that she looked gorgeous. A lot of other fans and followers posted heart and fire emoticons on Manushi's picture. She currently has 5.9 million followers on Instagram. You can see some of the comments here.

Manushi Chhillar's Instagram pictures

Manushi had shared another glimpse of her trip to the Maldives. In this Instagram post, the model-turned actor posed standing on the edge of her room's net bed. She posted two pictures. The star looked stunning in her dark blue coloured swimsuit. Manushi Chhillar also flaunted her wavy hairdo and sported a pair of black round sunglasses as well to complete the look. You can see it here.

Three years after winning the title of Miss World in 2017, Manushi Chhillar is all set to debut in the upcoming period drama titled Prithviraj. The 23-year-old recently expressed being fortunate enough to kickstart her career in Bollywood with a big film. Manushi Chhillar's movie Prithviraj will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The upcoming period drama has filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi as its director and is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan.

