Manushi Chhillar teams Up With Dipika Pallikal & Nikhat Zareen For 'Make A Move' Campaign

Global sportswear brand, Adidas, has recently launched the Make a Move campaign. This is a campaign to celebrate womanhood and their freedom of movement. The launch of this campaign saw Prithviraj debutante Manushi Chhillar team up with squash sensation Dipika Pallikal and boxing prodigy Nikhat Zareen.

Also read: Gajendra Chauhan Playing PM Modi To Manushi Chhillar's Debut: Catch Up On Bollywood News

About Make a Move campaign

Speaking of the campaign, a source reveals that Make a Move is aimed at encouraging and motivating women to overcome social and psychological barriers. The campaign will uncover incredible stories of women around the world who go through great lengths to ensure movement remains part of their lives, despite physical, cultural, or psychological barriers. The campaign has roped in young achievers, who have made the country proud with their achievements, to spearhead this initiative.

Organizers feel that young women, who have lived and realised their goals on their terms, would be relatable to spearhead this. “Manushi, Dipika and Nikhat are all achievers in their own right and the three of them will be the face of this campaign so that it reaches out to relevant audiences in the sporting and media & entertainment industry,” the source added.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar To Share Screen In 'The Great Indian Family'?

Speaking of the same, Manushi said that she was delighted to be a part of a campaign that aimed at propelling women to break barriers and shatter glass ceilings. What she loved about the initiative was that it is essentially a platform to inspire women to be more confident, self-assured and ambitious. She said, “I relate to this a lot because it is imperative for us to tell girls to overcome psychological barriers and feel positive about their bodies and celebrate their achievements to foster a really positive attitude towards life. It is an honour for me to be a part of a campaign that also has achievers like Nikhat and Dipika.”

Also read: Manushi Chhillar's First Instagram Reel Is All About Turning Back Time; Check It Out

More about Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar is the winner of Miss World 2017. She is the 6th representative from India to win the Miss World pageant. Manushi Chhillar's debut movie will be Prithviraj. The film will star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in prominent roles and is slated to release in November 2021. Apart from Prithviraj, Manushi is also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in a film by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The shooting of the film is currently underway.

Also read: Manushi Chhillar Shares Throwback Picture Of 'silent Sunset' From Maldives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.