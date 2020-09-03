Manushi Chhillar, Vicky Kaushal start prepping up for next, shooting to start in October

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Prithviraj Chauhan has bagged a second film even before the release of her first. The actress will next be seen in a situational comedy film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya opposite heartthrob Vicky Kaushal. Recently, according to a source of Mumbai Mirror, the title of the film is yet to be decided by the makers, but the prep is on in full swing as the team wants to roll the film by October in Mumbai. According to the source, the genre of the film is new for the lead stars, Manushi and Vicky, and their director.

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar start prepping for next

According to the leading portal, the source informed that the film will be among the first ones to commemorate the Yash Raj studio’s golden jubilee celebrations. The source reportedly added that the script demanded a fresh pair and after a thorough search hunt and auditions, the makers picked Manushi and Vicky. Apart from the two, the source informed that the film will also have a formidable ensemble cast which is currently being finalized.

Read: Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 'National Nutrition Week', Shares Beach Workout Session Pics

Read: Manushi Chhillar To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Her Second Film? Read Details

Owing to the pandemic, the two actors are prepping hard for their roles in the upcoming flick before the commencement of the shooting. Apart from prepping, according to reports by the publication, Vicky and Manushi will also go through some workshops and multiple scripts reading sessions with the director to set the chemistry of the two actors.



Manushi’s debut film, which went on floors last November, is being helmed by National Award-winning director Chandrapraksh Dwivedi and is rooted in Indian history, with Akshay Kumar as the Rajput warrior-king Prithviraj Chauhan and her as Samyukta, the Princess of Kannauj. Vijay next will be the first film to go on floors in the midst of the still prevalent coronavirus threat, for both Vicky and Manushi. But they have been assured that all the SOPs will be strictly followed and every aspect of production will be carefully looked into in these Covid-19 times to ensure everyone’s safety. Meanwhile, before the speculation about this comedy flick, Manushi Chhillar and Vicky Kaushal did not follow each other on social media. But now, both the actors have started following each other on Instagram. This move seems to be a way of confirming their collaboration.

Read: Manushi Chhillar Showcases Stunning Painting Skills Through Detailed Artworks; See Pics

Read: Vicky Kaushal And Manushi Chillar Follow Each On Insta, Add Fuel To Film Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.