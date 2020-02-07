Prithviraj And Biju Menon Lend Their Voice For 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' Song

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum released a new song from the movie. The song, titled, Adakachakko, is composed by Jakes Bejoy and is sung by Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Biju Menon, who interestingly play the central characters in this action-thriller. The song penned by B K Harinarayan has managed to hit the right chord with the moviegoers, who seem to love the melodious track from the upcoming film.

The upcoming movie, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead, will narrate the tale of two central characters- Ayyappan Nair and Koshi Kurian. While Biju Menon will be seen playing a senior police inspector, on the other hand, Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a havaldar, who comes to Attappadi (a village in Palakkad district) with a motive. The Sachy directorial will bring back the popular on-screen pair of Biju Menon and Prithviraj after a hiatus of 5 years. The duo was last seen in Sachy's movie Anarkali (2015).

Ayyappanum Koshiyum also features an ensemble cast consisting of Ranjith, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Anna Reshma Rajan, Gowri Nanda, among others. Interestingly, the Malayalam movie is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidaran, under the production banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures. The upcoming Malayalam movie will hit the marquee on February 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy shooting for Blessy's most ambitious film, Aadu Jeevitham. The movie, starring Prithviraj and Amala Paul in the lead, has reportedly been in production for a long time. If the reports are to go by, Prithviraj is currently preparing for his role, for which he is going through rigorous body transformation. Allegedly, he will be losing 30 kgs for his part in the Blessy directorial.

