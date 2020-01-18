The Debate
'Mardaani 2' Lifetime Box Office Collection; Movie Declared A Hit With 47 Crore

Bollywood News

Mardaani 2 stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role of a female cop. The action thriller film was released in theatres in 2019. Check its box office collection

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 is a Hindi language action thriller film released on December 13, 2019. Starring Rani Mukerji, it has been directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani that also starred Rani Mukerji. The latest movie of Rani Mukerji has been declared a hit at the box office by movie analysts and critics. According to reports from Boxofficeindia.com, Mardaani 2 had a total budget of 27 Cr and the movie has done a business of over 47 cr in the domestic market.

Week wise collection of Mardaani 2 at the BO:

Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 5.05 cr

Week 4: ₹ 2.10 cr

Week 5: ₹ 16 lakhs [74 screens]

Total: ₹ 47.51 cr

This has become Rani Mukerji's highest-grossing film in 5 years.

Overseas collection 

Photo courtesy: Mardaani 2 Instagram

 

 

