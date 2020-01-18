'Mardaani 2' Lifetime Box Office Collection; Movie Declared A Hit With 47 Crore

Mardaani 2 is a Hindi language action thriller film released on December 13, 2019. Starring Rani Mukerji, it has been directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani that also starred Rani Mukerji. The latest movie of Rani Mukerji has been declared a hit at the box office by movie analysts and critics. According to reports from Boxofficeindia.com, Mardaani 2 had a total budget of 27 Cr and the movie has done a business of over 47 cr in the domestic market.
#Mardaani2 biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020
Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr
Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr
Week 3: ₹ 5.05 cr
Week 4: ₹ 2.10 cr
Week 5: ₹ 16 lakhs [74 screens]
Total: ₹ 47.51 cr#India biz.
HIT.
#RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji... *Week 1* biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2019
2019: #Mardaani2 ₹ 28.05 cr
2018: #Hichki ₹ 26.10 cr
2014: #Mardaani ₹ 22.97 cr#India biz.
⭐️ #Mardaani2 is running in approx 750/800 screens in Week 2.
#Mardaani2 - #Overseas - Total after Weekend 2 [till 29 Dec 2019]: $ 1.45 million [₹ 10.33 cr]... Key markets...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2019
⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 365k
⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 691k
⭐ #UK: $ 95k
⭐ ROW: $ 299k
Few cinemas yet to report.
#Mardaani2 - #Overseas - Opening Weekend [till 15 Dec 2019]: $ 820k [₹ 5.81 cr]... Key markets...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019
⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 184k
⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 420k
⭐ #UK: $ 50k
⭐ ROW: $ 166k
Few cinemas yet to report.
