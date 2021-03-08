Meezaan Jafri And Sharmin Segal Turn Into Assistant Directors In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Several actors from the film industry have worked as Assitant Directors in films before eventually turning into professional actors. However, in the case of the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, known actors have turned into Assistant Directors. A photo of Meezaan Jafri and Sharmin Segal working as Assistant Directors has gone viral on social media. While the actors have already acted on screen, they will be responsible for the work that takes place behind the camera for this highly anticipated film. The viral picture is a selfie of both of them working on the film’s shoot.

Meezaan Jafri and Sharmin Segal on the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi

The anticipation of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been high ever since its teaser was released a while ago. While more details about the film are being awaited by the fans, it has been revealed that both Meezaan and Sharmin are working as the assistant directors. Their selfie was shared on social media, as they joined the shooting of the film, which is currently going on in full swing. Both of them were seen wearing masks, which is one of the mandatory guidelines given for the resumed production of films during the ongoing pandemic.

They also held the clapperboard of the film for the camera, which shows that the film is still in the stages of production. Interestingly, Sharmin had worked as an assistant director of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on previous occasions as well, including Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom. She is the niece of the veteran filmmaker and is thus quite acquainted working with him for many years. Meezaan Jafri, on the other hand, has followed the footsteps of his father Javed and began his acting career.

Both of them are yet to reveal the reason behind their decision to work behind the camera, even though both of them are recognised actors. They had made their acting debut in Malaal, which released in 2019. The romantic film was produced by Bhansali which saw both the actors paired up with each other in lead roles.

