Meezaan Jafri Gives Home Tour In Live Session With Fans, Sister Alaviaa Marks Appearance

On February 7, 2021, Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan took to his official Instagram handle and interacted live with his fans and followers. In the live chat session, the actor gave a house tour to his Insta family. While Meezaan was giving the house tour, his sister Alaviaa Jafri too made an appearance. She was in her room doing makeup. The Malaal actor also shared the recorded live session as his Insta post on February 8, 2021. Take a look at his interactive post.

Meezaan Jafri interacts with fans in a live session

Also read: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Is Back In Cinemas This Republic Day; Check Details

In the video, Meezaan can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and silver earrings. During the live session, the actor was requested by one of his fans to give his room tour and then he gave a sneak peek into his room. Meezaan started from his balcony where several home plants were settled. While showing this, the actor said, “I have done this up myself”. Going into his room, he said, “My room is in a mess right now. But I will show you my brother, who is here, sitting and playing games. He is playing PlayStation”. He introduced his brother and further flaunted his sneaker collection at his home.

Also read: Meezaan Jafri Opens Up About Working With Priyadarshan On 'Hungama 2'

While sharing the live session as his IG post, Meezaan wrote, “Live on 7th feb 2021". As soon as the video was uploaded, many of his fans dropped red hearts. A fan commented,”Keep smiling…” with several smiling face emoticons. Another one commented, “Hey… your smile is very good”. A user wrote, “I like ur bouncy hair” and dropped a red heart. Another one commented, “voice so deep Too good!!” with a red heart.

Also read: Priyadarshan Celebrates His Birthday On The Sets Of 'Hungama 2'; See Picture

Meezaan is an active Instagram user who frequently updates his fans on his personal and professional activities. On February 8, 2021, he shared a picture featuring himself. In the picture, Meezaan flaunted his abs and had wrapped a white towel around his waist. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Natural” with an ice-cream emoticon.

Many of his fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. His father and actor Jaaved Jaaferi commented, “ABSolutely!”. Shilpa Shetty commented, “Oooohhhh” with several fire emoticons. Jibraan Khan too complimented him and wrote, “Ek dum Kadak!”.

Image Source: Meezaan Jafri's Instagram

Also read: Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri Ace The Retro Look As They Shoot For 'Hungama 2' Title Track

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.