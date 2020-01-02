Michael Jackson's "Tweet From His Grave" Is Leaving Fans In Splits

Recently, a tweet from the late Michael Jackson’s account left the internet in splits. This tweet by Michael Jackson’s account was a new year message for all of his followers. Read on to know more details about this story.

Michael Jackson wishes fans on New Year

Michael Jackson was considered to be one of the greatest dancers and singers around the world. His influence on the world as the King of Pop is still visible. Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009, is still loved and adored by his fans.

But recently, his fans were left a bit confused after Michael Jackson’s official Twitter handle made a tweet on New Year. This tweet left Twitterati in splits. People could not help but comment wondering how is Michael Jackson tweeting after his demise. Many people did not miss out on the chance to troll this tweet. Take a look at some of these reactions.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year! pic.twitter.com/CBwnadGQm2 — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) December 31, 2019

WAIT YOU'RE ALIVE??????? — iBDWR (@iBDWR) January 1, 2020

Super weird. And I'm not forgetting the credible child abuse allegations. But thumbs up to your posthumous PR team. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/saxtunhr50 — JC (@Jumping_Cholla) January 2, 2020

Honey which connection are you using? — AR🥊 (@ARfrom1947) January 2, 2020

This dude is tweeting from grave & Indians are still wondering how can Lalu Prasad Yadav tweets from jail. https://t.co/XJCkafGDjH — shraddha 🌸 (@shradxy) January 2, 2020

Another controversy that caught major headlines was a recently released documentary about Michael Jackson. After the premiere of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, the child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson came to the limelight. These allegations in the documentary caused a major stir. The documentary featured the accounts of two former Jackson proteges namely Wade Robson and James Safechuck. Now, another representation of MJ’s life is coming to life. An unofficial musical about Michael Jackson titled For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove is ready for its debut in Los Angeles. This play will debut in Los Angeles on January 25 and has been written by playwright Julien Nitzberg.

