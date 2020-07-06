Milap Zaveri Slams KRK For Profiting Off Sushant's Death, Celebrities Extend Support

Bollywood celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Vir Das and Nikkhil Advani, amongst others, have taken to their social media to support director Milap Zaveri. The Marjaavaan director took to his Twitter account and shared a video of Kamaal R Khan dissing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and then mourning his loss in another video. Milap Zaveri has claimed that Kamaal R Khan is trying to make profit out of a tragedy.

Milap Zaveri slams Kamaal R Khan

This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people. pic.twitter.com/KcOBwkirCD — Milap (@zmilap) July 3, 2020

Milap Zaveri stated that people like Kamaal R Khan should be called out. In his tweet, he mentioned that Kamaal R Khan behaved ''horribly'' when Sushant was alive and that he is trying to make a profit by shedding ''fake tears''. Milap Zaveri wrote, “This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people.” [sic]

Many Bollywood celebrities have supported Milap Zaveri saying that he should be called out and stopped. Actor and comedian Vir Das called Kamaal R Khan a parasite. He even added that Kamaal targets people who are too dignified to respond. Rahul Preet Singh shared a clapping hands emoji to extend her support. Director and screenwriter Nikkhil Advani wrote, “While I’m glad that you/us are all admitting the error of our ways it’s really important to stop this conversation as continuing it is in effect giving power to a non-entity. #CleaningUpOurHouse” [sic]

He's a parasite who has consistently attacked people who were too dignified to respond. I'm happy you're calling him out. Let gutter trolls stay in the gutter. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 3, 2020

👏👏👏 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

While I’m glad that you/us are all admitting the error of our ways it’s really important to stop this conversation as continuing it is in effect giving power to a non entity. #CleaningUpOurHouse — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) July 3, 2020

Well said Milap — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) July 3, 2020

In the video shared by Milap Zaveri on Twitter, Kamaal R Khan can be heard dissing Sushant Singh Rajput in the first part of the video. He can be heard saying that Sushant cannot act and that Ekta Kapoor should be fined for making him an actor. He also urged that producer Sajid Nadiadwala should be fined for paying Sushant Singh Rajput in crores when he should be getting paid in lakhs.

In the second part of the same video, Kamaal R Khan can be heard saying that Sushant Singh Rajput will be remembered for as long as the world exists. He added that for as long as Bollywood exists it will be questioned why a successful 34-year old man killed himself. He further added that he was saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput's death and that he misses him. Towards the end of the video, Kamaal R Khan can be seen crying as well.

