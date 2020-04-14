What Is 'Bright Minded With Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live Show All About?

With everyone stuck in lockdown, celebrities are coming up with creative ways to keep their fans entertained and also to keep in touch with them. While some are going live on a regular basis, musicians are trying to do Instagram Live concerts and others are coming with creative posts to stay in touch with fans. One of the stars to jump on that wagon is Miley Cyrus.

What is Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus all about?

The singer recently launched her Instagram Live show called Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus. It is a live talk show to connect with others and make an attempt to bring positivity amid the current "dark times" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Miley Cyrus hosts the show from Monday to Friday at 11:30 AM PST. According to her Instagram bio, it is an effort to connect with "special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times".

Miley Cyrus launched the platform by hosting a conversation with Dr Amen where the two discussed the pros and cons of social media. They also discussed how to stay in touch with people through means of technology as citizens are being urged by government officials to stay indoors and self-quarantine. The singer started bringing in her celebrity friends from the second episode onwards.

For the further episodes of Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus, she invited many celebrity guests including Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Baldwin. Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown was also invited to a be guest on the show. Cyrus also discussed her renewed friendship with Lovato after years of strain between the two.

Model Hailey Baldwin also opened up about her experiences of growing in a Christian household and Cyrus talked about how she struggled with her sexuality. Singer and actor Selena Gomez also opened up the show about her mental health issues. Millie Bobby Brown talked about how she perfected her American accent with the help of Hannah Montana.

