Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Enjoy The 'fire In The Sky' At Sandakphu; See Pics

Actor Milind Soman has been sharing updates about his trek to Sandakphu with his wife Ankita Konwar on his Instagram. In his last post, the two of them were seen en-route Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal. As per the latest post shared by Milind, the two of them can finally be seen reaching their destination, Sandakphu.

Also read: 'Really Tough': Milind Soman Runs First 21 Km Marathon Post Lockdown In Darjeeling

Have a look at Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's travel photos -

In his post, the two can be seen in a red and blue winter coat. The duo was seen smiling, gazing in each other’s eyes with love. Milind captioned his post saying that there was a fire in the sky at Sandakphu. His post received numerous likes and comments in no time.

Yesterday, the actor shared a selfie with his wife, Ankita between the hills. In his post, he wrote that they were on their way to Sandakphu and wrote that they were at an elevation of 10,000 feet. In the photo, Milind and Ankita were dressed up like locals of Kala Pokhri.

Also read: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Camp At Kala Pokhri, Couple Shares Pictures

On Tuesday, the couple left for their trek to Sandakphu. Milind shared a picture of him between the woods, where he can be seen all set for the trek. The actor was seen in a casual t-shirt and trousers, carrying a backpack.

Before they started their trek, the couple participated in the Darjeeling Hill Marathon, along with Milind’s mother.

Also read: Milind Soman Enjoys Rock Climbing In Darjeeling With Wife Ankita, Shares A Glimpse

Milind has often been seen running and exercising. His better half, Ankita has also been seen following the same. Last week, Ankita also shared a picture of herself running on the beach and shared an important message in her caption. In her post, Ankita said that she comes from a family of heart patients, diabetics and others. She spoke about the active lifestyle that one must follow, and the discipline required to do so. She also said that she was happy to feel this active change.

Also read: Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.