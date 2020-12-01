Milind Soman asks if 'lower hygiene standards' led to lower COVID deaths, netizens divided

Though India has been among the worst affected countries due to COVID-19, a bright spot has been the rate of recovery. The country witnessed over 9 million cases, but the rate of recovery has been good with 93.4 per cent. Milind Soman recently tweeted asking about the possibility of India's low mortality being due to 'lower' standards of hygiene.

Milind Soman on COVID-19 mortality in India

Milind Soman wrote about 'hearing' that the lower number of COVID-19 mortalities in India were due to 'lower standards of hygiene.' The actor-fitness enthusiast's post received mixed reactions.

Heard that lower number of covid 19 mortalities in India are due to lower standards of hygiene. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 30, 2020

Some believed that he had hit 'bullseye'.

its quite correct, other variable is BGC



Remember vaccines all the companies and countries are racing to produce, they are all some form of influenza virus or its genetic material.



There is well know research paper 4 months back that showed simple flu also provided protection. — SαƈԋαYσυɠ (@CalYoug) November 30, 2020

Others did not agree. Some believed it was because 'Indians had higher immunity' as they 'dealt' with other diseases throughout the year. One wrote it was due to ‘relatively younger population'.

Many felt the co-relation was not right and asked for his 'hypothesis' and the need for it to be tested thoroughly.

Bcos Indian immunity is much stronger than other nations, we have many normal diseases through out the year to fight for. — UltraLegend (@ultraalegend) November 30, 2020

But that doesn't mean that lower hygiene standards negate the harm caused due to viruses & pathogens. — Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) November 30, 2020

Or higher immunity...

Matter of perspective sir.. — Yogesh Kaushik (@yogesh_kaushik) November 30, 2020

Its because of food habits! — JCK (@jithesh1093) November 30, 2020

no sir..but one of the important reason is lower median age or plainly speaking it’s due to ‘relatively younger population’ that we have. — Dr Ehtesham Waquarib IPS (@IPS_Ehtesham) November 30, 2020

Whats the hypothesis suggested? That hygiene has a paradoxical side? More disease but more “adaptation” ? Must be thoroughly tested without which it’s an unhelpful theory. — Ron George (@RonGeorge_Dubai) November 30, 2020

Milind Soman had received similar reactions, when recently, he had taken a dig at netizens questioning the ban on firecrackers, during COVID-19. The Bajirao Mastani star had then asked if the same people would have an issue with vaccine. Netizens had then too asked him what the link was.

Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 16, 2020

Milind Soman on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Milind Soman is set to feature in the series Paurashpur. The former supermodel had shared his look with long hair, a nose ring and traditional jewellery on his forehead.

He had been shooting for the show in Karjat, near Mumbai and was excited to share more. The series also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Shilpa Shinde.

