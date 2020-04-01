Milind Soman Goes Out To Buy Groceries, Has A Befitting Response To Fan Provoking Online

Milind Soman seems to be highly impressed by the way the city of Mumbai is obeying the nationwide lockdown that was announced after the Coronavirus outbreak in India. This can be seen through his recent post on his Instagram handle. The actor shared pictures from his visit to the city. A fan tried to connect Milind's post to religious sentiment and Soman did not hold back to give him a befitting response.

Here is what Milind Soman posted:

Milind Soman shared pictures from the city and talked about how he has never seen such orderly queues and civic-mindedness in Mumbai. He also talked about how he feels when he reads about the families that have to walk for kilometres with little or no food and water. The actor also expressed the possibility that a social change will be seen in the future as well. Milind Soman's photos include his mask-clad selfie along with pictures of empty roads from Mumbai.

A fan and follower of Milind Soman commented on this post that there are Maulanas who claim that Coronavirus has come from Qur'an and is a part of Surah Al-Muthassir (74). He said that they also claimed that only in Kaffirs in Saqar, which is the 3rd gate in hell, will be burnt. The follower further claimed that they teach about how people who have Imaan and Sunnat will be protected by God. At the end of his comment, the fan claimed that the virus is killing those who are attending jamaats and majalis and that Kaaba is also closed.

Milind Soman did not take any time to reply to the fan's comment. The actor and writer wrote that Coronavirus does not see religion and also does not care about boundaries. Here are the comments:

Source: Milind Soman's Instagram

