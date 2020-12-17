Urmila Matondkar's Hacked Instagram Account Retrieved, All The Data Restored

Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar recently took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about the social media hacking case. On December 16, 2020, a post was shared from Urmila Matondkar's Twitter, informing followers that her Instagram account had been hacked. She was first asked to follow a series of steps to verify her profile, which consequently resulted in her Instagram getting hacked. On the very next day, the actor posted from the same Instagram account, notifying fans that it had been retrieved. She also appreciated the efforts from Mumbai Police who took quick action upon finding the issue. Here is the latest post shared by the actor.

Urmila Matondkar gets her Account Retrieved

In the post shared by Urmila on her retrieved Instagram account, the actor notified her followers that she is now back with all her pictures, that had been lost previously. The previous day, the actor had taken immediate action and approached the Mumbai Police for assistance with the cybersecurity issue. She also informed in her caption in the above post that she has not been able to retrieve all her data completely, as some of her pictures are still missing. Regardless of that, the actor still thanked the authorities for taking care of the issue and starting the retrieval process with apt promptness.

Complaints on Urmila Matondkar's Twitter

Urmila had previously posted Tweets complaining about the cybercrime and asked if that is how things work on Instagram. Lots of fans had reacted with sympathy and patiently explained to the actor that one should not respond to vague and abrupt Direct Messages on Instagram, because that is where the hackers derive data from and harm the verified accounts. She had also posted a Tweet with the DCP of Mumbai Police, Rashmi Karandikar, extending gratitude to the later for assisting the actor with the case. Here are the two Tweets the actor shared on her official Twitter handle.

My Instagram account has been hacked 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️@instagram

First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!???#notdone 👎🏻👎🏻 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

“Cyber crimes” is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/0cSKaoeONX — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

Fans posted supportive comments on both her official Twitter and Instagram accounts. They appreciated the golden silk saree look that Urmila Matondkar flaunted on her Instagram post as a comeback. Followers welcomed her back and asked her not to respond to clickbait messages or unidentified Direct Messages anywhere on social media to avoid unnecessary trouble. As a note of gratitude, the actor also tagged Instagram and extended thanks to the official account along with Mumbai Police.

