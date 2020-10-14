Milind Soman Sits Barefoot On The 102nd Floor Of "the Iconic Empire State Building"

Milind Soman seemed delighted as he posed barefoot on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building. The fitness enthusiast has been travelling around the United States of America and has been posting pictures on his social media handle. The actor, however, seemed extremely delighted to have sat on the 102nd floor of the iconic building. Sharing the image of himself in an all blue denim attire, the actor wrote a long and heartfelt note about the Empire State Building and his fascination towards it.

Milind Soman's photo from the Empire State Building

Milind Soman, in his caption, proudly wrote that he is seated on top of the iconic Empire State Building barefoot. He also mentioned that he was on the 102nd floor, which is 1,200 feet above the pavement. He then proceeded to speak a few more things about the building and said that he is enjoying the view. He also spoke about the spectacular view he was graced with upon being seated at that height. Milind spoke about the New York skyline and how the building’s observatory offered him a 360-degree view of the entire city of New York.

Milind then added that when the picture was taken, it happened to be raining on that day. However, he remarked that despite the weather, one could clearly see past the Liberty Statue. He thus spoke about the marvel the building was and the way it was constructed so as to allow the person to see the city even on a rainy day.

Milind Soman then added that despite being a rainy day, he could view the Atlantic Ocean past the Statue of Liberty from the Empire State building. And this, according to him, was simply spectacular. He then ended the caption with a small piece of trivia mentioning that in the past 90 years, the building has been featured in over 250 movies. He then said that out of the many movies that the building featured in, some of his favourites included King Kong, Sleepless in Seattle, and an Affair to Remember.

