Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' And Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' To Clash This Diwali

As theatres have gradually started re-opening, several Bollywood films are all set to hit the silver screen this year and it includes the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial's release date was recently announced by the makers and it was revealed that the much-talked-about Manushi Chhillar's debut film is slated for a Diwali release, on November 5, 2021. However, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has also been scheduled to release on the same date as Prithviraj.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Goofily Joins 'Pawri' Trend With Raashii & Co, Calls It 'fakers Faking Feku'

Prithviraj's release and Jersey's release to clash at the box office this Diwali

After almost a year-long break, several big-budget Bollywood films are finally starting to get a theatrical release, including Roohi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the highly-anticipated Prithviraj. Wednesday, i.e. February 17, 2021, the release dates of the all the aforementioned Bollywood films were announced. However, the big screen clash between Prithviraj and Jersey caught eagle-eyed fans' attention on social media.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Offers Prayers For Those Affected By Uttarakhand Glacier Burst

As soon as the list of upcoming Bollywood releases surfaced online, it went on to make headlines as Prithviraj is all set to release on the same date as Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film at the box office this Diwali. Shahid's historical drama and Akshay's sports drama will compete against each other on the silver screen from November 5, 2021. For the unversed, last month, the Kabir Singh actor had announced the release date of Jersey on Twitter as he wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one's for the TEAM... (sic)".

Also Read | Manushi Chillar Praises Auto Driver's Daughter Manya As She Gets Crowned Miss India

Check out Shahid Kapoor's tweet about Jersey's release date announcement below:

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts@theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

Thus, it will be exciting for the audience to find out which film among the two will manage to impress and entertain the viewers more over the other this Diwali. Meanwhile, although theatres are expected to soon have 100% occupancy, multiple upcoming films will continue to have a direct-to-digital release such as Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India to name a few.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Manushi Chhillar Snapped Shooting At Maheshwar Ghat; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.