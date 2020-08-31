Mira Kapoor Shares Her Motherhood Experience, Says 'patience' Is The Key

Celebrity couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor never fail to give major couple goals to their followers. Often spotted sharing cute moments, the duo is a proud parent to baby Zain and Misha Kapoor. The two adorable toddlers have filled their lives with tremendous happiness and time and again, the glimpses of their wonderful paradise frequently pops up on social media. Speaking of which, the joy of motherhood was recently explained by Mira Kapoor on her Instagram page.

What is motherhood for Mira Kapoor?

In a recently hosted Q&A session on social media, one of Mira’s followers asked her about the greatest lesson that motherhood has taught her. The mother of two adorable kids had a perfect answer in store for her follower. She mentioned that ‘Patience’ was the key lesson that she is learning during the process.

Mira went on to add that being a mother has also instilled enormous gratitude towards her mom in her heart. However, she jokingly added, part of which is also because her mother’s house is the ‘best day care’ for her children. Check out her response below.

Patience Gratitude towards my Mom (also because Nani House is the best day care)

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Talks About Her Skincare Routine, Gives 'game Changing' Beauty Tip

Along with this, Mira compared the sound of an infant crying as a ‘blessing’. She expressed that a noise that can even ‘cancel headphones’ can turn out be an apparent fortune in one’s life. She also explored that her heart could learn how to ‘love more’ that she had ever imagined.

The blessing that is noise cancelling headphones That the heart can love more than you even imagined.

Mira’s revelation just didn’t end there. She lastly pointed out that there are certain things that she is yet to learn. One of them is keeping a straight face while scolding her toddler, Zain.

What I still need to learn – How to keep a straight face while scolding my son.

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Reveals Who Out Of Her And Shahid Kapoor Is More Caring

The questions about her adorable children kept pouring during the interaction. One of them asked about who has been the most mischievous kid in the house. To which, she quickly replied Zain and called her daughter Misha a ‘sweetheart’.

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture From A Day Before Daughter Misha's Birth

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira back in the year 2015. A year later after their marriage, the couple welcomed their elder daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016. The little boy Zain entered in their life in 2018.

ALSO READ| Mira Kapoor Reveals How Lovingly Husband Shahid Kapoor Looks At Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.