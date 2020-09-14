Mira Kapoor Shares Her 'candid' Look And Leaves Fans In Awe

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share yet another beautiful picture. She is quite active on her social media handle and keeps her fans entertained by giving cute glimpses of her life. In her recent post, her fans showered all the love for her in the comment section. Check out Mira Kapoor's Instagram photo along with a quirky caption below.

The ‘Candid’ Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram is always flooded with her fans’ love and wishes. She keeps sharing glimpses of her life on her Instagram which makes her fans fall for her even more. The other day she shared one such picture of her posing with elegance and captioned it as “Let’s say it’s candid”.

The moment she shared the photo, her fans didn’t delay much in showering tons of heart emojis in the comment section. Many of Mira Kapoor’s fans complimented her for the picture while others were just mind boggled and commented heart-eyed emojis. Her entire comment section got flooded with love in a flash. Here, take a look at the flawless picture that Mira shared on her Instagram handle.

A sneak peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira is popular for posting her pictures along with crazy captions. Her candidness in every photo brings out the best of her that wins the internet every time she posts. She recently posted a throwback picture of her that was clicked four years ago when she was expecting a baby. She shared a goofy picture and cutely ridiculed herself in the caption of her nose getting huge along with the belly. She never misses out to pose with her family and friends and share it on her social media. Take a look at some of the adorable ones from Mira Kapoor’s Instagram.

Apart from being active on social media, Mira has also managed to endorse a couple of ad campaigns and photoshoots. She lives her life like a queen and is usually clicked by the paps on her way to gym sessions and friends get together at restaurants.

Image Source- Mira Kapoor Instagram

