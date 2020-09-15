Mira Kapoor Shares Recipes Of Delicious Salads; Fans Drool Over The Pictures

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share her favourite salad recipes that she loves having once in a while. Mira Kapoor is quite active on her Instagram handle and she keeps her fans entertained with pictures and videos from her day-to-day life. Take a look at these salad recipes of hers.

Also Read | Mira Kapoor Shares Her 'candid' Look And Leaves Fans In Awe

Mira Kapoor's salad recipe

Mira Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of her favourite salad recipes. The salads look delicious with their dressing and garnishing. Once in a while, Mira Kapoor posts food snaps on her page which usually contains more of salads on her plate. She mentioned that she usually eats 'warm foods that nourish the stomach, spleen and gut and keep all her Doshas balanced'. Mira Kapoor's diet tips reveal that Indian home-cooked meals are inherently a balanced plate. But once in a while she just digs into a bowl full of salad and relishes it.

Mira Kapoor also shared the recipe of the two salads along with the picture. The first salad is a “clean-out-the-fridge” kind of a Rainbow salad. The salad looks healthy with fresh salad leaves, grated carrot, bell peppers, cucumber, plum, kiwi, walnuts and seeds and a basic vinaigrette topped with Aamras. She said that her children love the aamras. She also added that one can add grains to ground the salad, but she likes her salads crisp and fresh.

Also Read | Mira Kapoor Reveals That Her Family Is Not A 'film Family' And Is Completely 'normal'

The second one is the classic Caprese salad, with baby mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, olives. She added her favourite greens: baby spinach, freshly plucked basil, homegrown micro red amaranth, salt, pepper. She topped it up with a tomato cranberry relish from '@thegourmetjar.' She used the hashtag cheat day gone clean to tell her audience that even on her cheat her she had something healthy yet delicious.

Fans have commented on the pictures in huge numbers. They thank her for giving them the recipes. Some even mentioned that they would try these at home. Model-turned-pilot Anny Divya also commented on Mira Kapoor's photo.

Source: Mira Kapoor's IG

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Says 'Beautiful Inside Out' As He Wishes Wife Mira Kapoor On Birthday

A sneak peek into Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her entertaining posts and quirky captions. She often shares pictures of her children. She recently shared a throwback picture from when she was expecting her first child. She wrote, "throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?" Take a look at the adorable picture of Mira Kapoor from when she was pregnant.

Also Read | Mira Kapoor Misses Her 'long Distance Relationship', Promises Shahid 'won't Mind'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.