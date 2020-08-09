Do You Know Where Your Favourite Bollywood Celebs Are Quarantining Amid Lockdown?

Owning to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India had to impose a complete lockdown to curb the rapid spread of the novel virus. Everyone was forced to quarantine at home as a preventive measure against Coronavirus, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception.

With Unlock 1, the restrictions on lockdown have been eased with shoots of films and television shows resuming steadily. However, did you know where your favourite Bollywood celebrities are quarantining? Read to find out where across the country are Bollywood celebrities quarantining and with whom.

Kangana Ranaut is quarantining in Manali with her family

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut had moved to her home in Manali before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Kangana, along with her family, has been quarantining at her home in the town of Himachal Pradesh for over four months now and had also celebrated her 33rd birthday there. She also keeps her fans updated with her quarantine diaries by sharing pictures and videos from her vicinity in Manali.

Neena Gupta has been isolating herself at her Mukteshwar house

Ever since the entire nation has gone under complete lockdown, the Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor Neena Gupta has been practising self-quarantine at her home-sweet-home in the scenic locale of Mukteshwar. Gupta quite often shows fans around her house by sharing the photos of the scenic beauty from the balcony of her house. Her holiday house is situated in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand.

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle experimented with household chores

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Katrina Kaif was quarantining at her apartment in Mumbai. Katrina is accompanied by her younger sister, Isabelle Kaif, and the sisters' quarantine diaries became the talk of social media among fans. From taking up household chores to testing their culinary skills, Katrina and Isabelle left no stone unturned to make full use of their quarantine time.

Mouni Roy had to quarantine in Abu Dhabi

The popular film and television actor, Mouni Roy had flown to Dubai for a shoot and had extended her trip later. However, she and her sister couldn't fly back to India after a complete lockdown was announced and all the flight services were also halted. The sister duo then had to quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan and friends moved in his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, along with Iulia Vantur, co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Niketan Madhok to name a few shifted to the actor's farmhouse in Panvel before lockdown. They too keep fans updated with their lockdown diaries and how they're utilising their quarantine time. While Salman Khan released a song during this time, Jacqueline has been trying her hands at horse-riding.

Shahid Kapoor and family are spending time away from the city

While Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput own a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, the husband-wife duo was keen to spend their quarantine time far away from the city. The couple packed their bags and temporarily shifted with Misha and Zain to Beas, Punjab. Not so long ago, a video of Shahid having breakfast at Radha Soami Satsang Dera in Beas was also making rounds on the internet.

Virat Kohli and ​Anushka Sharma were in Jirad village

Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma were said to be practising self-quarantine at their holiday home in Jirad Village. A couple of days before the lockdown was imposed, Virushka was spotted on a getaway in Mandwa. The couple then extended their vacation at their beautiful home, away from home.

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut and Neena Gupta Instagram)

