Mira Kapoor Winks For Her Fans, Stuns In Simple Yet Elegant Makeup

Mira Kapoor recently took to social media to share a casual yet stunning boomerang video of herself. In the short video posted, the celebrity is seen winking at her followers in a fun manner. She also seems well dressed with well-styled hair and makeup in the video posted. Her followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her frequent and consistent updates.

Mira Kapoor's casual wink for fans

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself from the comfort of her house. in the short video posted, she is seen winking for the audience with some makeup on, adding grace to her overall look. She is seen dressed in a simple brown top which goes well with her skin tone. The top has a fluffy and cushiony texture which stands out in the video.

In the selfie video, Mira Kapoor is seen smiling sweetly at the camera while she gives out a small wink. She is seen wearing a nude brownish-pink lip colour which compliments her outfit. Her eyes have been kept simple with thick eyeliner and heavy eyebrow filling. Her hair has been tied up in a half pony, allowing a bunch of hair to rest on her right shoulder. The young fashionista has decided to skip earrings so that the outfit stands out.

Mira Kapoor has kept the caption simple for this social media post by simply adding a wink emoticon. Have a look at the post on Mira Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented her ability to look gorgeous in any attire. A few people have spoken highly of her dressing sense while a few others have added ‘wink’ emoticons as a reply to the post. Have a look at few of the comments on Mira Kapoor’s video here.

Read Mira Kapoor Pens A Message In Her Instagram Post; Read Her Quip On 'real Currency'

Also read Mira Kapoor Feels Overwhelmed As Shahid's 'Papa Obsessed Monsters' Give Her Attention

Mira Kapoor has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through various social media pictures and videos. She had previously posted a picture of herself in pyjamas, highlighting how her kids click pictures of her in her worst form. Have a look at the sweet pap shot here.

Read Mira Kapoor Called Out By Netizens For Her Instagram Caption About 'Split Personality'

Also read Mira Kapoor Makes Her Mom's Favourite Childhood Sindhi Breakfast, Says 'Always A Foodie'

Image Courtesy: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.