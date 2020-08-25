Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture From A Day Before Daughter Misha's Birth

Amid the lockdown, many celebrities have been quite active on social media, sharing throwback posts, and Mira Kapoor is no different. She took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback picture from 2016 when she was pregnant with her first-born Misha. She mentioned her amusement about how her belly getting bigger is justified but she doesn't understand why her nose is huge. Check out her post and read on to know more details:

Mira Kapoor's throwback post

Mira Kapoor's post received love from fans and followers as she looked super beautiful flaunting her baby bump and with her pregnancy glow. The mother of two is evidently excited about her daughter's upcoming birthday. Her caption for the post caught the most attention. "Throwback to the day before I popped ðŸ’‹#4yearsagotoday I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?", wrote Mira. Check out the fans' reaction to Mira Kapoor's adorable throwback post:

Shahid and Mira Kapoor as a couple

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Their daughter Misha was born on August 26, 2016. Shahid Kapoor and his wife also have a 2-year-old son named Zain who was born on September 5, 2018. Their social media feeds are often filled with pictures of each other and their kids having beautifully cute moments together. Mira is also seen sharing pictures of her quarantine life with her family.

On the work front, Mira Kapoor debuted in an advertisement for a cosmetic giant back in 2018 whereas Shahid Kapoor's received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in Kabir Singh in 2019 and is working in the upcoming movie Jersey which is a remake of a Telugu movie, which was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in crucial roles.

