Mira Rajput Shares Quirky Photos Of Sister Priya Tulshan On Her Birthday

After tying the knot with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput become famous in Bollywood despite not being an actor herself. Mira is quite active on social media, wherein she keeps posting a lot of pictures and videos of her babies Misha and Zain, along with her husband Shahid Kapoor. From what can be observed looking at her Instagram feed, Mira seems to have a knack for clicking quirky photos and also does not shy away from posting them on social media. One of the recent instances proves the same. Mira Rajput shared a bunch of rare as well as quirky photos with her sister Priya Rajput Tulshan quite recently to wish her sister on her birthday.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Shares Blurred Moment With Shahid Kapoor; His Adorable Comment Steals Hearts

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput Wishes The 'love Of Her Life'

Mira Rajput's heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Priya Rajput Tulshan

Mira Rajput has two siblings. Priya Rajput Tulshan is her elder sister while the one younger sister is Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. She recently took to Instagram to wish her elder sister Priya Tulshan on her birthday. By sharing a streak of quirky pictures on her Instagram story, she wished Priya and also penned down a heartfelt caption for each of the photos. In one of the captions, Mira called Priya the one who has always has been her strength and support. In the next caption, she says that Priya loves her unconditionally. She also called her the '#Bestestsiter' for keeping the three of them together and making them laugh.

Check out Mira Rajput's birthday wish for her sister below:

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Whopping Net Worth Will Shock You; Details

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Sweats It Out At The Gym With 40 Kg Squats, See Post

Mira recently celebrated husband Shahid Kapoor's 39th birthday on February 24, 2020. Her recent Instagram post with Shahid received a mixed reaction from fans as the photograph was blurry and neither Meera nor Shahid were visible in it. She also recently attended a 'Pregathon' that brought together pregnant mothers to take '#BigLittleSteps' towards their health.

Also Read | Mira Rajput's Bodyguard Blocks View As She Sternly Asks Paps To Not Take Pics, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.