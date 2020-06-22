Zeeshan Ayyub Shares Throwback Picture With 'best Friends' As 'Raanjhanaa' Clocks 7 Years

As the 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa clocked 7 years of its release on June 21, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub who played the role of Murari in the flick, shared a throwback picture from the shooting days. In the picture, he can be seen posing with the other star cast including Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and the director, Aanand L. Rai. While captioning the post on social media, the actor expressed his happiness of making "best friends" on the sets.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub shares throwback shooting pics

The Raees actor shared the throwback picture on his Instagram page where he can be seen happily posing. While captioning the memorable post, Zeeshan thanked the film for giving him best friends who love him a lot. Scores of his fans thronged the comment section and praised the movie as well as the acting of the entire ensemble cast of the film. One of the users called it an “awesome film,” while another recalled his character Murari and called it “iconic. A third user expressed his love for the film and wrote that he can never forget this movie. He also mentioned that the actors showcased their amazing performance. At last, the user commented that the film will always remain his favourite one. Another user wrote that this film will always be his all-time favourite film.

Apart from Zeeshan, Aanand L. Rai also shared the poster of the film along with the famous track to commemorate the special day. Reportedly, the director spoke to a media outlet and expressed his emotions regarding the film completing a milestone. Aanand spoke that he feels fantastic to see that even after seven years of release, people still listen to Raanjhanaa's music and shower the same kind of love. He also reportedly said that it is a film which is very close to his heart and he is happy that the film continues to make people smile. Raanjhanaa starring Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor introduced Tamil star Dhanush in Bollywood. Apart from AR Rahman's lilting music, it was Dhanush's performance, as a Benarasi Hindu boy in love with a Muslim girl, that primarily gave the film its winning factor.Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Raanjhanaa" the film also featured Swara Bhasker

