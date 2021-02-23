Mohit Raina Shares Picture From Beach Leaving Fans In Awe - Check Out Reactions

Mohit Raina's Instagram is filled with pictures from his travels and based on his posts, it is clear that the Uri actor loves to explore nature and its treasures. The actor recently shared a picture of himself strolling on the beach and added a quote by John Muir with it. Read on to know more about Mohit Raina's photos on Instagram.

Mohit Raina's Instagram post

The Mahadev actor recently shared a picture on Instagram wherein he could be seen standing on a beach. The actor donned a blue outfit with light blue sneakers, a sky blue pair of shorts, and a navy blue shirt. His caption read, "I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in. John Muir #mondaymotivation."

Raina has close to 371k followers on Instagram and his picture from the beach garnered over 60k likes within a few hours. Fans of the Mahadev actor flooded the comments section with praises and compliments for him. While one follower wrote, "My favourite Shiva! Hugs from Kazakhstan!", another one stated, "Mohit aapka look yaar you are very handsome".

The film and television actor is not very active on Instagram and whenever he posts, it is either from his travels or snippets and glimpses from his old movies and serials. He recently shared two pictures on his IG handle, one from the beach and the other one from the Golden Temple. To caption his first picture, Mohit wrote, "Find Yourself in the Sea. Nature's Simple Treasures", along with a red-heart and flowers emoji, while for the second post, he asserted, "This happened too", referring to his visit to the holy place.

Mohit Raina's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Mohit Raina is currently gearing up for his upcoming web-series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which will release on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021. Based on the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, the medical drama will narrate the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city. The series will also feature Konkana Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent roles.

Image Credits: Mohit Raina Official Instagram Account

