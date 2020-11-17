Mouni Roy Flaunts Her 'bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered' Look In Recent Post; Check Out

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures as she donned an uber-cool winter look. The actor was seen sitting as she donned a printed maxi dress. Mouni Roy added more drama to her look with a neon orange big waist that accentuated her waist. She completed her look with thigh high heeled boots.

Mouni Roy kept it minimal with her makeup and hair to balance the look. The actor shared the pictures with the lyrics of the song Bewitched by Doris Day. She wrote, “long for the day when I’ll cling to him; Bewitched bothered and bewildered, am I?” Fans in huge number complimented Mouni Roy’s photos. Actor Aamna Sharif also appreciated the actor’s pictures as she dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section. Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram update.

Also Read| Mouni Roy shares a heart-warming moment with producer friend Ekta Kapoor at her house

Also Read| Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash brings stars together; Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, others shine

Mouni Roy dazzles in white for Diwali

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her Diwali outfit. The actor wore a beautiful white lehenga with golden details all over it. The actor paired it with an embroidered blouse and a beautiful same coloured dupatta. She accessorised the look with statement jewellery and completed her look with open hair look. Take a look at Mouni Roy's photos.

Also Read| Mouni Roy encourages fans to 'go local for Diwali', tags Smriti Irani in post

Mouni's all-black look

Mouni is an avid social media user frequently updating her fans about her daily activities. In another recent post, Mouni shared a picture of herself with a mirror reflection wearing an all-black outfit. She looked stunning as she flaunted her look while posing for the camera. She captioned the picture as, “Leave me behind in this wild adventure we call, lights camera action” with a black heart. Her co-actors Adaa Khan and Arjun Bijlani dropped heart-eye face emoticon and fire emoji in comments.

Mouni Roy rose to fame with roles in popular daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Naagin, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She appeared in films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China. She was last seen in London Confidential from ZEE5 this year. Apart from being an award-winning actor, Mouni is also trained in Kathak.

Also Read| Mouni Roy shares glamorous Instagram post, reminds fans to "love yourself"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.