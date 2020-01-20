Mouni Roy Sets The Internet On Fire With 'a Portrait Of The Self'

Many aspire to make it big in the Hindi film industry, while some start from the big screen, there are many who begin from the small screen and then slowly take on the leap. Mouni Roy is one such actress who began from the small screen and with her charisma and acting prowess made her mark into the big screen. Her debut movie Gold alongside Khiladi Akshay Kumar went on to garner much praises.

The actor was last seen in Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor played the character of a Gujarati girl named Rukmini. Being a Bengali, it was difficult for her to play this character but she nailed it.

Mouni is a true diva and her fashion outings are droolworthy. She also likes to keep her fans updated of her life and the choices she makes in terms of fashion. In a recent post ahe has set the internet on fire. Mouni took to Instagram to post this picture of herself wearing all black. The actor is seen playing with her lovely tresses as she flaunts her sharp jawline. Mouni is seen wearing a black crop top that she paired with black leather palazzo pants. Mouni is seen sitting as she poses for the picture.

Mouni never fails to impress her fans as she regularly posts her pictures on social media. Mouni captioned the picture as "My mind is curious. My eyes are awed often. My lips have felt love. My scars are a half moon. My belly thighs stands me tall and am grateful for em all... *a portrait of the self*". The caption grabs attention as Mouni has tried to express herself in the caption.

Mouni is currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film features the adorable couple of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The mythological drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

