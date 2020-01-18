Mouni Roy's 'tears, Painkillers' Update & Pics From Sri Lanka Leave Fans Worried

Actress Roshni Chopra wrote: "Not well? Sending hugs x" and Rakshanda Khan said, "Oyyyyyyyyye what happened girl??????" after seeing Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post.

The 'Brahmastra' actress shared two pictures from Colombo, Sri Lanka with a caption that said, "Tears, painkillers and hazelnut americano." [sic] Mouni still managed to look beautiful but also left many worried with fans sending her 'Get well soon' messages. She didn't offer any explanation for the painkillers, or the tears.

My lifelong dream to do dance-based film: Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, who was last seen in "Made in China" opposite Rajkummar Rao, hopes she gets to do a dance-based film soon. The actor, known for her dancing skills, wants to star in an "Indian Broadway"-like project. "It has been my lifelong dream to do a dance-based film, especially like an Indian Broadway," she told PTI in an interview here. In Made in China Roy stars as Rukmini, the feisty wife to Rajkummar Rao's aspirational businessman Raghu, who wants to prove himself and finds the idea to sell a magic soup that would improve sex life of the common man.

Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated directorial Brahmastra. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is slated to release in mid-2020.

