Mouni Roy Shares Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Film 'Brahmastra'

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her upcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film stars some of Bollywood’s top actors in the pivotal roles. Brahmastra’s release was originally set on 4 December 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 restrictions the date was pushed to 2021. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram story.

In her Instagram story, Mouni shared a sneak peek of Brahmastra. She shared a picture of an identity card that had Brahmastra written on it. It also had ‘Sena’ mentioned that translates to the Army. Take a look at Mouni Roy’s Instagram story below.

Mouni Roy shares sneak peek of Brahmastra

Brahmastra cast and plot

Brahmastra serves as the first film in a planned trilogy. Along with Mouni Roy, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna. Brahmastra cast also includes Prateik Babbar, Vishal Karwal, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva, who can emit fire from his hand. While Alia plays his love interest, Isha in the film. Amitabh Bachchan portrays the role of Shiva’s guru. Mouni Roy stars in the film in a negative role along with Saurav Gurjar and is on a hunt for the most powerful weapon.

The report also stated that the Brahmastra plot is similar to that of The Avengers franchise. The evil and good are on a hunt to find something powerful. While the good tries to protect the world from destruction, the evil’s intent is to destroy the world. In The Avengers it was the infinity stones, however, in this film, the powerful weapon is the Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy’s movies

Mouni Roy rose to prominence for her roles in the television dramas Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Naagin. Apart from television shows, she also featured in a number of films. Mouni Roy’s movies include Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, London Confidential. She also lent her voice in the animated film Mahayodha Rama and starred in the Punjabi film Hero Hitler in Love. Fans are thrilled as they await her upcoming film Brahmastra.

