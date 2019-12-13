Moushumi Chaterjee’s Daughter Payal Passes Away After A Prolonged Illness

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal passed away on Thursday at the age 45. According to media reports, Payal was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and was also bed ridden in a comatose state for some time last year. She had been juggling with the illness by moving in and out of the hospital since the year 2017. She reportedly passed away at 2 am. However, there has been no official confirmation till now from Moushumi's family.

Tusshar Kapoor offered his condolences to the family on Twitter

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his social media to offer his condolences. He mentioned on his tweet that he had seen Payal often during his childhood days. Moushumi and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee had reportedly filed a petition at the Bombay High Court to attain their daughter's custody. According to media reports, the petition was filed after Payal's husband Dicky Sinha denied them access to meet her.

Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushimi Chatterjee ji and family! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) December 13, 2019

Moushumi Chaterjee was last seen in the film Piku

She made her debut in the Bengali film industry with the film Balika Badhu. She was reportedly only 15 years of age at the time of her film debut. However, she made her Bollywood debut with the Shakti Samanta directorial Anuraag in the year 1972. Moushumi went on to work with many stalwarts of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Sashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Jeetendra. She was seen recently in the film Piku opposite Big B and Deepika Padukone.

