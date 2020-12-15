Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Celebrate Wrap Of Their Upcoming Film 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor has been working on his next film Jersey for almost a year now. The film has reportedly finished its shooting and the lead actor took it to his Instagram handle to announce the wrap of Jersey. Shahid also paid his gratitude to the entire cast and crew of the film. The team celebrated the film's wrap by cutting a cake on their last day of the shoot. See the story here.

READ MORE: Shahid Kapoor's Shooting For 'Jersey' Halted In Chandigarh Due To Ongoing Farmer's Protest

Shahid Kapoor and his Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur celebrate 'Jersey' wrap

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram story to share a BTS from his Jersey wrap. Jersey is a 2019 Telugu film and the Hindi remake will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The project started on December 14, 2019, according to Shahid's story and a year later the film finished the shooting routine. To celebrate the completion of the shooting of the Hindi remake, the team was seen celebrating. Shahid's story had his co-star Mrunal Thakur along with a few other members of their team in the photo. They were seen cutting a life-sized cricket bat cake. Below the cake, a sentence can be seen which reads - An awesome shoot innings comes to an end...Jersey wrap.

READ MORE: Shahid Kapoor's Actions After Return Doesn't Please Mira; She Calls It 'long Distance'

The team celebrated their wrap on December 14, 2020, and on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Shahid Kapoor posted the story. Shahid also wrote that this is his dream team and each one of them has his deepest gratitude. The sets of the shoot looked like a children's playground. A yellow slide was seen behind the team. Everyone in the post was seen wearing masks and given the COVID-19 situation this is the new normal. See the story here

READ MORE: Shahid Kapoor Has Brought Back His 'Kabir Singh Vibes' In His Latest Instagram Post

READ MORE: Shahid Kapoor Wishes Mother Neelima Azim On Her Birthday; Mira Rajput Shares Pictures

According to IMDb, the Jersey cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the more prominent roles and other actors to be a part of the project are Rudrashish Majumder, Geetika Mehandru, Shivam Sharma and Anjum Batra. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version of the film was also directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will be produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju. The music is going to be done by the talent trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The Jersey release date will be revealed soon now that the film has wrapped up the shooting schedule.

READ MORE: Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up 'Jersey' Shooting Amid COVID Crisis; Calls It 'a Short Of Miracle'

IMAGE CREDITS: @shahidkapoor IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.