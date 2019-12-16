Mrunal Thakur's Photos From A Red Carpet Event Ooze Glam; Details Here

Making her acting debut with the 2018 released drama Love Sonia, Mrunal Thakur seems to have successfully made her transition into films. She was seen in movies like Batla House opposite John Abraham and in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan. Currently, she is said to be working alongside Shahid Kapoor in Gowtam Tinnamuri’s Jersey. Besides her acting skills, Mrunal is also known for aceing the fashion game.

In a recent event called MFK 2019, Maharashtracha Favorite Koun, Mrunal Thakur was seen walking the red carpet in a gorgeous gown. For this red carpet event, Mrunal had chosen an outfit by designers Shantanu and Nikhil. It was a long, fishtail gown with a plunging neckline. The upper portion of the gown was done with silver sequins while the lower part had a long fitted skirt in slate colour. The outfit also had a silver belt to compliment the look. Mrunal accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a matching finger ring. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted look and she kept her makeup minimalistic.

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming movies

Mrunal Thakur was last seen on the silver screen in Batla House which released in 2019. Her Bollywood venture is Namune which is slated to release in 2020. She will also be seen in Ghost Stories which is a Netflix venture by the makers of Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Ghost Stories will release on January 1, 2020. Besides these, she also has Jersey, Toofan and the television series of Baahubali in her kitty.

