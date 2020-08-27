Mumbai Police At Rhea Chakraborty's House Minutes After Her Appeal; Say 'doing Duty'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the key accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on Thursday said that there is a "threat to my and my family's life." Sharing a video of her building compound where her father Indrajit Chakraborty, surrounded by media personnel, can be seen entering the building after returning from Santacruz police station, Rhea said that they have been trying to get out of their house to "cooperate" with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities. Immediately after this, officers of the Mumbai police began to arrive at her house, and claimed that they were on duty.

'There is a threat to my life'

"We have informed the local police station and even gone there but no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live?" she asked, adding, "We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us."

She further requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her family using the hashtag #safetyformyfamily. "In Covid times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network on Thursday confronted Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty outside Santacruz Police station regarding her daughter's role in the 'drug angle' which has surfaced in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Evading the questions asked by Republic, Indrajit left Santacruz Police station with Mumbai Police escorting him. Republic trailed him to his Juhu house where he was confronted again.

Indrajit Chakraborty summoned by ED

Meanwhile, top sources informed Republic TV that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Indrajit Chakraborty and has been asked to appear before the investigating agency with some documents and locker keys.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai where interrogations by the CBI in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case are in progress for the 7th straight day. Showik reached the CBI base at 9:54 am.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has come across a narcotics angle amid its probe into any financial irregularities in the death case of the late actor had grilled Showik multiple times for hours. At the time that Showik entered, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant were at the DRDO guest house where they are being grilled.

