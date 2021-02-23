'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna': Jackky Bhagnani shares title logo, calls it 'dream project'

Producer Jackky Bhangani in an exciting post announced his next project Suryaputra Mahavir Karna and revealed to narrate the story of Mahabharata’s unsung hero, Mahavir Karna. Mahabharata is one epic tale that has inspired many film-makers around the globe, however, there are barely any scripts on the celluloid from Suryaputra Mahavir Karna's perspective. Jackky took to Instagram and veiled the title logo of the film along with the amazing news.

The film will be envisioned on an unparalleled scale with exemplary attention to detail and benchmark visual effects. It will be a spectacle unlike any unleashed upon the big screen in Indian cinema. The multilingual project is written and directed by R S Vimal. The forthcoming film will highlight the events of the epic tale from Suryaputra Mahavir Karna's point of view and will be one of the most awaited box-office battles of the 21st Century. Famous poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas has been roped in by the makers to pen the dialogues, lyrics, and additional screenplay of the film. This film is going to mark his debut in the entertainment industry.

According to Pinkvilla, south Indian actor Chiyaan Vikram who was roped in on board to play the lead has backed off as he is associated with yet another historic drama with Mani Ratnam titled Ponniyin Selvan. A source close to the entertainment portal revealed that the makers will envision an unparalleled scale with benchmark visual effects. Suryaputra Mahavir Karna' will be made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is all set to redefine the genre of opulent period dramas in the Indian film industry. Jackky Bhagnani shared the motion poster of the film and called it his “dream project.” “Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata - #Karna. His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones in any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited, and proud to present to you, my dream project,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

