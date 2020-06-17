Last Updated:

Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt Starrer

Munnabhai M.B.B.S. certainly gave major cues on how to give a 'Jaadu ki Jhapi' to everyone. Here's a Munnabhai M.B.B.S. quiz for you to check your knowledge.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
munnabhai m.b.b.s. quiz

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S comedy-drama film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The story is highly inspired by Hollywood movie Patch Adams (1998), which involves protagonist Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), a goon, going to medical school. He is helped by his sidekick, Circuit (Arshad Warsi). It stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani and Sunil Dutt.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S quiz

1.      What is Munna’s original profession in the movie?

  • Doctor
  • Police
  • Gangster
  • Lawyer

2.      How did Munna get to know that his father is coming to meet him?

  • By a call
  • By a letter
  • By a messenger
  • By an e-mail

3.      What is the name of Munna’s hospital?

  • Shri Devi Prasad hospital
  • Shri Shanti Sharma Hospital
  • Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Charitable Hospital
  • Shri Murli Prasad Charitable Hospital

4.      What triggers Munna to join college and pursue MBBS?

  • His father’s love for him
  • His father’s insult by Chinki’s dad
  • His father’s slap
  • His father’s promise

5.      Who helps Munna to get admission in the medical college?

  • Dr Suman
  • Dr Astana
  • Dr Chinki
  • Dr Rustom

6.      What is the ‘tonic’ for Rustom’s dad while playing carrom?

  • Chips
  • Soft drink
  • Juice
  • Queen

7.      What is the go-to dialogue of Rustom’s dad?

  • Juice pina, carom khelna ….majjani life
  • Raani to Pappani!
  • Dhikra….Rani to Pappani!
  • Raani aur Juice…majjani life

8.      What is Chinki’s professional name?

  • Dr.Sushma
  • Dr.Sukriti
  • Dr.Sadhna
  • Dr.Suman

9.      What is the nickname that Munna gave to Dr.Astana?

  • Chachu
  • Dean Chachu
  • Maamu
  • Dr.Astana

10.   What is Munna’s signature gesture to say thank you to people?

  • Handshake
  • Jaadu Ki Jhappi
  • A fancy dinner
  • Movie invite

11.   What is Munna’s full name?

  • Murli Prasad Sharma
  • Murlidhar Sharma
  • Madanlal Prasad Sharma
  • Munna Lal Sharma

12.   What does Munna do to keep himself in the hospital?

  • Clears the exam
  • Fights the dean
  • Injures himself
  • Requests Chinki to ask her dad to keep him

13.   Which therapy does Dr.Astana practice to calm himself down after getting angry?

  • Aromatherapy
  • Massage therapy
  • Laughter therapy
  • Music therapy

14.   Who gets conscious after being in a coma for a long time at the end of the movie?

  • Circuit
  • Rustom’s dad
  • Anand Bhai
  • Chinki

15.   How does Munna make Rustom’s dad drink juice in the hospital?

  • By dancing for him
  • By talking to him
  • By playing carom
  • By threatening Rustom

Also Read| Neil Patrick Harris' Quiz: How well do you know the 'How I Met Your Mother' actor?

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S quiz- answers

1. What is Munna’s original profession in the movie?

Answer- Gangster

2. How did Munna get to know that his father is coming to meet him?

Answer- By a letter

3. What is the name of Munna’s hospital?

Answer- Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Charitable Hospital

4. What triggers Munna to join college and pursue MBBS?

Answer- His father’s insult by Chinki’s dad

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana quiz: How well do you know the 'Andhadhun' actor?

5. Who helps Munna to get admission in the medical college?

Answer- Dr.Rustom

6. What is the ‘tonic’ for Rustom’s dad while playing carrom?

Answer- Juice

7.      What is the go-to dialogue of Rustom’s dad?

Answer- Dhikra….Rani to Pappani!

8.      What is Chinki’s professional name?

Answer- Dr.Suman

9.      What is the nickname that Munna gave to Dr.Astana?

Answer- Maamu

10.   What is Munna’s signature gesture to say thank you to people?

Answer- Jaadu Ki Jhappi

11.   What is Munna’s full name?

Answer- Murli Prasad Sharma

Also Read| GK Questions 2020 for June 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

12.   What does Munna do to keep himself in the hospital?

Answer- Injures himself

13.   Which therapy does Dr.Astana practice to calm himself down after getting angry?

Answer- Laughter therapy

14.   Who gets conscious after being in a coma for a long time at the end of the movie?

Answer- Anand Bhai

15.   How does Munna make Rustom’s dad drink juice in the hospital?

Answer- By playing carom

Also Read| Mithun Chakraborty's quiz: On the occasion of his birthday, test how well do you know him

Picture Courtesy: Still from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all