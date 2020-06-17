Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt Starrer

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S comedy-drama film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The story is highly inspired by Hollywood movie Patch Adams (1998), which involves protagonist Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), a goon, going to medical school. He is helped by his sidekick, Circuit (Arshad Warsi). It stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani and Sunil Dutt.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S quiz

1. What is Munna’s original profession in the movie?

Doctor

Police

Gangster

Lawyer

2. How did Munna get to know that his father is coming to meet him?

By a call

By a letter

By a messenger

By an e-mail

3. What is the name of Munna’s hospital?

Shri Devi Prasad hospital

Shri Shanti Sharma Hospital

Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Charitable Hospital

Shri Murli Prasad Charitable Hospital

4. What triggers Munna to join college and pursue MBBS?

His father’s love for him

His father’s insult by Chinki’s dad

His father’s slap

His father’s promise

5. Who helps Munna to get admission in the medical college?

Dr Suman

Dr Astana

Dr Chinki

Dr Rustom

6. What is the ‘tonic’ for Rustom’s dad while playing carrom?

Chips

Soft drink

Juice

Queen

7. What is the go-to dialogue of Rustom’s dad?

Juice pina, carom khelna ….majjani life

Raani to Pappani!

Dhikra….Rani to Pappani!

Raani aur Juice…majjani life

8. What is Chinki’s professional name?

Dr.Sushma

Dr.Sukriti

Dr.Sadhna

Dr.Suman

9. What is the nickname that Munna gave to Dr.Astana?

Chachu

Dean Chachu

Maamu

Dr.Astana

10. What is Munna’s signature gesture to say thank you to people?

Handshake

Jaadu Ki Jhappi

A fancy dinner

Movie invite

11. What is Munna’s full name?

Murli Prasad Sharma

Murlidhar Sharma

Madanlal Prasad Sharma

Munna Lal Sharma

12. What does Munna do to keep himself in the hospital?

Clears the exam

Fights the dean

Injures himself

Requests Chinki to ask her dad to keep him

13. Which therapy does Dr.Astana practice to calm himself down after getting angry?

Aromatherapy

Massage therapy

Laughter therapy

Music therapy

14. Who gets conscious after being in a coma for a long time at the end of the movie?

Circuit

Rustom’s dad

Anand Bhai

Chinki

15. How does Munna make Rustom’s dad drink juice in the hospital?

By dancing for him

By talking to him

By playing carom

By threatening Rustom

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S quiz- answers

1. What is Munna’s original profession in the movie?

Answer- Gangster

2. How did Munna get to know that his father is coming to meet him?

Answer- By a letter

3. What is the name of Munna’s hospital?

Answer- Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Charitable Hospital

4. What triggers Munna to join college and pursue MBBS?

Answer- His father’s insult by Chinki’s dad

5. Who helps Munna to get admission in the medical college?

Answer- Dr.Rustom

6. What is the ‘tonic’ for Rustom’s dad while playing carrom?

Answer- Juice

7. What is the go-to dialogue of Rustom’s dad?

Answer- Dhikra….Rani to Pappani!

8. What is Chinki’s professional name?

Answer- Dr.Suman

9. What is the nickname that Munna gave to Dr.Astana?

Answer- Maamu

10. What is Munna’s signature gesture to say thank you to people?

Answer- Jaadu Ki Jhappi

11. What is Munna’s full name?

Answer- Murli Prasad Sharma

12. What does Munna do to keep himself in the hospital?

Answer- Injures himself

13. Which therapy does Dr.Astana practice to calm himself down after getting angry?

Answer- Laughter therapy

14. Who gets conscious after being in a coma for a long time at the end of the movie?

Answer- Anand Bhai

15. How does Munna make Rustom’s dad drink juice in the hospital?

Answer- By playing carom

Picture Courtesy: Still from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

