Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Quiz: Test How Well You Know The Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt Starrer

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S comedy-drama film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The story is highly inspired by Hollywood movie Patch Adams (1998), which involves protagonist Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt), a goon, going to medical school. He is helped by his sidekick, Circuit (Arshad Warsi). It stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Gracy Singh, Boman Irani and Sunil Dutt.
1. What is Munna’s original profession in the movie?
Answer- Gangster
2. How did Munna get to know that his father is coming to meet him?
Answer- By a letter
3. What is the name of Munna’s hospital?
Answer- Shri Hari Prasad Sharma Charitable Hospital
4. What triggers Munna to join college and pursue MBBS?
Answer- His father’s insult by Chinki’s dad
5. Who helps Munna to get admission in the medical college?
Answer- Dr.Rustom
6. What is the ‘tonic’ for Rustom’s dad while playing carrom?
Answer- Juice
7. What is the go-to dialogue of Rustom’s dad?
Answer- Dhikra….Rani to Pappani!
8. What is Chinki’s professional name?
Answer- Dr.Suman
9. What is the nickname that Munna gave to Dr.Astana?
Answer- Maamu
10. What is Munna’s signature gesture to say thank you to people?
Answer- Jaadu Ki Jhappi
11. What is Munna’s full name?
Answer- Murli Prasad Sharma
12. What does Munna do to keep himself in the hospital?
Answer- Injures himself
13. Which therapy does Dr.Astana practice to calm himself down after getting angry?
Answer- Laughter therapy
14. Who gets conscious after being in a coma for a long time at the end of the movie?
Answer- Anand Bhai
15. How does Munna make Rustom’s dad drink juice in the hospital?
Answer- By playing carom
