Nia Sharma Proclaims, "Main Naagin Hoon!"; Ravi Dubey Asks, "Dara Kyu Rahi Hai?"; Watch

A popular fantasy-drama serial, Naagin 4, has kickstarted. The makers kept the audience and fans engaged and curious from its inception, as the story is developing and the lead Naagins, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh are heading closer to seek their revenge. To drum up the excitement of the audience and fans, actor Nia Sharma shared a BTS video from the sets of Naagin 4. While many of her followers commented that they are eagerly waiting to see her in shape-shifting serpent avatar, Ravi Dubey came up with a rib-tickling reply.

READ | Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Gives Insights Into The Show, Says 'Things Will Now Be On My Platter'

Interestingly, Nia Sharma has changed her social media bio and wrote 'Mein Naaginn hoonn..... NAAGINNNNNN’. In the recent video she shared, she is seen shooting a scene for the show. In a bridal attire, Nia is seen looking at Lord Shiva's idol. Later, she turns and yells that she is a Naagin. The shot cuts there and the video ends.

READ | 'Naagin 4' Star Nia Sharma Shares A Heartfelt Birthday Post For Former Co-star Ravi Dubey

Watch the video below:

READ | Nia Sharma Refreshes Memory Of Fans As She Shares Pictures From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

The 29-year-old actor received compliments from her followers and co-stars including Sayantani Ghosh. But it looks like the video that surprised everyone, scared Nia's friend Ravi Dubey. Ravi commented 'HAAN HAAN chachi tu hi Nagin hai...daraa kyun rahi hai' (Yes Yes Aunty you are the only Naagin.. why are you scaring). The comment boated 409 likes till now.

READ | Naagin 4 Actor Nia Sharma Admits She Is A Fan Of The Reality Show Bigg Boss 13

In the recent episodes, actor Anita Hasananadani made a grand entry as character Vishakha. In the upcoming episode, Vishakha will start planning her revenge from Nia's character Brinda. Brinda will also reunite with her mother. Meanwhile, Nayanthara also seems upset after the announcement of Dev and Brinda's marriage.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.