Nafisa Ali Talks About Her Tirupati Balaji Visit, Says, "It Was An Empowering Experience"

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali has been quite active on social media for the past few days. She is regularly showing some of the unseen old throwback pictures of herself. The former Miss India recently took to her official Instagram account and shared another throwback picture of herself. This time the picture is from her trip to Tirupati Balaji. Here is a look at Nafisa Ali’s Instagram post.

Nafisa Ali shares a throwback picture of her visit to Tirupati Balaji, calls it an empowering experience:

Nafisa Ali took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture of herself when she was 37 years old. From the looks of it, it appears that she had also tonsured her head when she went to Tirupati Balaji. Along with the picture, Nafisa Ali also shared a long caption where she revealed that she had been to Tirupati Balaji and also shared her experience. Nafisa Ali said that the picture is taken when she was 37 years old. She also called her Tirupati Balaji temple visit an empowering experience. Here is a look at Nafisa Ali’s Instagram

Talking about the traditions, Nafisa Ali mentioned that she loves all spiritual traditions as she feels god surrounds everyone. In the caption of the post, Nafisa Ali also shared that she has been to the Vatican, Maha Kumbh Mela and also to Huj, Mecca. She said, “Life teaches us so much if only we allow ourselves to harness the energy of the Universe.” Describing her picture Nafisa Ali added, “see all the pigmentations on my face which I got when my 3 children were born”.

Also Read | Actor Nafisa Ali Thanks Goa Administration For Checking On Her Amidst Lockdown

Also Read | 'They Said I Had The Best Legs', Says Nafisa Ali As She Shares Stunning Throwback Pictures

Netizens react to Nafisa Ali's Instagram post

As Nafisa Ali shared the picture on her Instagram, a lot of fans flooded the comments section and praised the veteran actor. One fan wrote, “Your inner beauty comes out so powerfully. A gorgeous pic”. Another user commented, “You are so real. â¤ï¸” Another user praised her for being such an inspiration. Here is a look at some of the best comments on Nafisa Ali’s Instagram.

Also Read | Bad Boy Billionaires: Details About The Legal Tussle Between Netflix And Tainted Tycoons

Also Read | 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'The Big Bull' & Others To Be Pushed Ahead Because Of IPL? Read Details

About Nafisa Ali

Nafisa Ali’s age is 63 years old and she has been a part of several popular movies like Life in a... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Major Saab among others. Nafisa Ali’s husband is the renowned polo player and Arjuna awardee, retired Col R.S. Sodhi. She is also a cancer survivor. Here is a look at Nafisa Ali’s photos.

Promo Image Credits: Nafisa Ali's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.