Namrata Shirodkar Shares Her 'prized Possession' Given By Mom; Says It Renewed My Hope'

Actor-producer Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her prized possession. On Thursday, she added a picture to her media wall, which featured a book titled, Shri Sai Satcharita, along with a pair of marble paduka and a bell. In a brief caption, Namrata extended her gratitude to her mother as she gave the book to her.

Instagramming the post, the 49-year-actor wrote, "Shri Sai Satcharita my mother handed me this book years ago .. ( it’s actually in tatters if u look closely!! But still every page intact)and said to read this book mindfully when i feel anxious or challenged and it will do me good it will empower me to forge ahead I picked it up and Successfully completed the ‘ ‘saptah’ today. She is always right This book in every reading has given me strength renewed hope and above all it instills in you to love unconditionally and see life as it really is .. "(sic). Scroll down to take a look.

Namrata Shrodkar's prized possession:

Namrata's post garnered more than 37K likes within a few hours and is still counting. Along with praying hands emoticons, many of her followers agreed with her. One of the comments below her post read, "I've read that its very beautiful".

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Interestingly, Namrata Shirodkar's family has often received love from Namrata on the internet. A few days back, Namrata showered love on her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as she turned eight. Sharing a couple of posts dedicated to her daughter, she gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebration.

In one of the posts, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara could be seen having a peaceful quarantine birthday with a pink coloured two-tier cake decorated with cactus and Llama figures. In the caption for the post, the actor wished her “sweet lovely” a happy quarantine birthday, She also mentioned that they sealed the special day with a much-necessary cake.

Meanwhile, actor Mahesh Babu also wished Sitara through his official Instagram account at midnight. The actor posted a compilation video of various father-daughter moments that are memorable to them. He wished his little girl in the caption and expressed the strong affection that he has for her. He mentioned her pet name, “Situ Papa” while addressing the special occasion. Have a look at the video from Mahesh Babu’s Instagram here.

