Namrata Shirodkar Shares Special Throwback Pic Clicked Before 'getting Home To Be Married'

The former model and actor Namrata Shridkar reminisced the good old Bride and Prejudice days on social media as she shared a throwback pic with the entire cast and crew of the film on social media. The photograph shared by her marked her last day on the sets of her last film which released in 2004. Therefore, an emotional Namrata Shridhar penned a heartfelt note describing her experience of working with the 'mammoth cast and crew' of the romantic drama.

Namrata shares throwback pic from the sets of her last film

The Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar is an avid social media user. She has been digging up her photo gallery to treat her fans with some amazing throwback memories. The former Bollywood actor recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the sets of her 2004's romantic drama, Bride And Prejudice starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Martin Henderson in the lead role. Months before tying the knot with Mahesh Babu, Namrata wrapped up the shoot of her last film in London and recently cherished her memories of working with an ensemble cast. Sharing the post, she penned a heartfelt caption which read,

This one is special!! My last day on the sets of my last film, Bride & Prejudice!! It was a wrap for our film and the end of a phase for me.!! Was getting home to be married. 3 long months in London with this mammoth cast and crew... Enjoyed every single bit of it!! So many memories attached to this one... @sivan_santosh thanks for sharing this with me #gratitude #happiness #thosewerethedays

Check out the post below:

The Vaastav actor had quit her successful career in Bollywood only to marry the Tollywood megastar. However, Namrata has no regrets about it. Speaking to a news publication about the same, she expressed saying she never had a burning desire to become a leading actor in the first place and admitted saying she happily gave up her career to marry Mahesh. Speaking about her marriage with the Telugu actor, she added saying in the 14 years of their marriage, there has never been a single moment of bitterness or regret for her.

Talking about Bride and Prejudice, the romantic drama is the official adaptation of writer Jane Austen's novel Pride and Prejudice from 1813. The Gurinder Chadha directorial was filmed in English with several dialogues in Hindi and Punjabi languages. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Nadira Babbar, Indira Varma, Sonali Kulkarni and many more in pivotal roles alongside Aishwarya and Martin.

