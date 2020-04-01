Nargis Fakhri Tries On Some Fancy Makeup After Being Bored During Quarantine Period

Many Bollywood actors have put their shoots on hold and have been confined to their homes now, due to the nationwide lockdown. And actor Nargis Fakhri is no different. The actor is currently self-quarantining in her house in Los Angeles and her latest way to pass time is quite interesting.

Nargis Fakhri tries on makeup during quarantine

Nargis Fakhri has been sharing various updates regularly on her social media. Every day she has been coming up with a new way to tackle her boredom amid the coronavirus lockdown. Nargis Fakhri’s latest adventure to pass her time during quarantine is exploring her makeup. The actor recently took to social media to reveal a new look of herself that she tried on. In the video, she can also be heard expressing how she is now bored with the usual cooking and cleaning work.

The actor looks gorgeous in her new look and is shedding out some real #MakeUpGoals to fans. Nargis Fakhri in the look has donned a multi-coloured wig. The wig has hues of pink, blue and green and she even explained how she has attached it to her head.

Further, Nargis Fakhri explored her makeup collection to get her look. She went for a similar toned eyeshadow colour. She said that she has even filled in her eyebrows and used some eyeliner as well. In the video, Nargis Fakhri also explained the products that she used to get her to look.

Nargis Fakhri even donned a nude coloured lipstick to complete her look. She wore a simple white t-shirt to go with her uber-cool makeup. She even asked her fans if they liked the look or not through the caption.

Check out Nargis Fakhri’s post here:

