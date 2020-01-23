Naseeruddin Shah's Son Vivaan Shah To Play Ragpicker In His Next Film

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan Shah is all set to play ragpicker (kabadiwala) in his next. He will be seen playing ragpicker in the upcoming film Kabaad: The Coin. The film will be directed by Varadraj Swami.

Vivaan said that trying to play a ragpicker was a fascinating process for him. He said that we have all seen barrow pullers on the road in our daily life but to replicate the nuances, body language and cadences of a ragman required some focussed in-depth study and minute observation. The way they pull the cart or the call that they shout across the streets to sell their wares. All these things are very specific and needed to be replicated authentically he said. Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan has acted in films like Saat Khoon Maaf and Happy New Year.

According to the film’s director Varadraj Swami, Vivaan is a brilliant person to work with. He went on to say that acting runs in Vivaan’s blood. He also added that it is commendable that so early in his career, he is eager to experiment for his roles and willing to go that extra mile. He was happy that he is experimenting and choosing characters that explore his credentials as an actor. He said that he is a director’s delight and his ideology is rare and genius just like his father Naseeruddin Shah.

Vivaan’s father Naseeruddin Shah was recently involved in an ugly spat of words with actor Anupam Kher. Naseeruddin Shah called Anupam Kher obscenities and Anupam Kher replied to the same with a video message saying that he doesn’t take him seriously. He also said that Naseeruddin Shah is frustrated and substances that he is taking for many years is affecting him now.

